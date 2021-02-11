Naxal incidents down 47 per cent in past 5 years

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: The government informed the Rajya Sabha that the incidents of Left-Wing extremism were down by 47 per cent between 2015 and 2020 when compared to the incidents in the preceding six years from 2009 to 2014.

The geographic spread of the naxal violence had been contained to 53 districts across nine states in 2020 when compared to 76 districts across 10 states.

"The incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 70% from all-time high of 2,258 in 2009 to 665 in 2020. Similarly deaths (civilians + forces) have reduced by 80% from all time high of 1,005 in 2010 to 183 in 2020. The spread has been constricted and only 9 states reported LWE related violence as compared to 10 states in 2013," Union Home Minister for State, G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply.