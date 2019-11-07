Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh, 1 CRPF Jawan martyred

New Delhi, Nov 07: A CRPF jawan was killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said here.

The encounter took place in the Tonguda-Pamed area of Bijapur district at about 4 am, they said.

The jawan belonged to the 151st battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and this team along with the commando unit of the force, CoBRA, and the state police were out for an operation in the jungles, the officials said.

Some Maoists are also suspected to have been killed in the exchange of fire and the security forces are combing the area, they said.