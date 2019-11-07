  • search
Trending Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh, 1 CRPF Jawan martyred

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: A CRPF jawan was killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said here.

    Representational image

    The encounter took place in the Tonguda-Pamed area of Bijapur district at about 4 am, they said.

    The jawan belonged to the 151st battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and this team along with the commando unit of the force, CoBRA, and the state police were out for an operation in the jungles, the officials said.

    No cause: Naxals extort money from poor locals, invest it in cooperative banks, mutual funds

    Some Maoists are also suspected to have been killed in the exchange of fire and the security forces are combing the area, they said.

    More NAXAL ATTACK News

    Read more about:

    naxal attack chhatisgarh crpf

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue