Naxal attack on BJP convoy reminiscent of 2013 incident

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Raipur, Apr 09: A convoy of the BJP being attacked by naxalites in Chhattisgarh brought back memories of a similar incident that took place in 2013 ahead of the elections.

Naxalites targeted a convoy of the BJP in Dantewada in which 5 persons including BJP MLA, Bhima Mandavi was killed. The naxalites triggered an improvised explosive device to target the convoy.

On May 25 2013, the naxalites ambushed a Congress convoy in Bastar in which senior Congress leader Mahendra Karma and former Union Minister V C Shukla were killed. In the attack a total of 27 persons were killed.

As the convoy reached the deeply forested area of Dharba valley on Jagdalpur-Sukma Highway, , it was blocked by trees that had been felled by Maoists. The Maoists triggered an IED near the fourth vehicle in the convoy, completely damaging the vehicle and leaving a five-metre wide crater in the ground. In an attempt to flee, several vehicles collided with each other.

The blast was carried out by a bomb using 27-30 kg of explosive using ammonium nitrate and electric detonators with command wire were used to trigger the blast. Investigators also found 200-meter long wires used to detonate the explosive which had been planted a few feet under the road.

After the blast, around 250 naxals opened fire from both sides. The firing continued for 90 minutes.