Naxal attack in Jharkhand's Latehar: 3 Jawans martyred, one injured

    Ranchi, Nov 22: Three Jharkhand Police personnel were martyred and one was injured in Naxal attack in Latehar district.

    Three Jharkhand Police personnel were martyred and one was injured in Naxal attack in Latehar district.

    The attack by armed Maoists occurred at about 8:30 PM when a police party was on-board an official four-wheeled vehicle in the Chandwa police station area, they said.

    The Maoists are reported to have sprung a surprise attack on the personnel. Three police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector rank official, have been killed while one has been injured, they said.

    Some home guard personnel are also reported to be in the casualty list.

