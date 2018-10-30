  • search

Naxal attack in Dantewada not related to elections: Police

    Raipur, Oct 30: Special DG, Anti-Naxal Operation said Naxal attack in Dantewada in which Two police personnel and one Doordarshan cameraman were killed is not related to upcoming elections in Chhattisgarh.

    DM Awasthi, Special DG, Anti-Naxal Operation. Courtesy: ANI news

    DM Awasthi, Special DG, Anti-Naxal Operation told media-persons that "Two police personnel and one Doordarshan cameraman were martyred in today's Naxal attack in Dantewada. After the incident, 8-10 IED have been recovered from the area and have been defused."

    Also Read | Dantewada naxal attack is poll related and took place despite a high alert

    "Today's ambush was to target the road construction work in Dantewada's Aranpur. Naxals had warned against causing harm if the road construction work continued. More anti-Naxal operations will be conducted in the coming days, " said the police officer.

    Also Read | Doordarshan cameraman, 2 cops killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

    DM Awasthi stated that today's Naxal attack in Dantewada is not related to upcoming elections and the attack will not hamper polls.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 17:56 [IST]
