Raipur, Oct 31: Police Jawan Rakesh Kaushal who was injured in yesterday's Naxal attack in Dantewada has succumbed to injuries. Death toll rises to 4.

Earlier Two policemen and a cameraperson of Doordarshan was killed and two others were injured in a Maoist attack on Tuesday in poll-bound Chhattisgarh Dantewada district.

Also Read Doordarshan cameraman, 2 cops killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place at around 11 am in a forest area near Nilawaya village, around 450 km from here, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Video journalist Achyutanand Sahu from state broadcaster Doordarshan and two police officers were killed in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district in a Maoist attack on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the district's Aranpur area.

Also Read Dantewada naxal attack is poll related and took place despite a high alert

An unidentified Chhattisgarh-based journalist said Sahu was part of a three-member Doordarshan team making a film on development in the state. The other two journalists, including one from Delhi, are safe, PTI reported.

An unidentified senior official said that a security squad from the Central Reserve Police Force's 111 battalion has been sent to the spot.

The state is scheduled to go to the polls in two phases on November 12 and November 20.