Naxal alert declared ahead of Bihar Elections 2020

New Delhi, Oct 20: An Intelligence Bureau (IB) report has warned of a possible naxalite attack during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The naxalites are planning on an ambush on politicians and also security forces, an IB report prepared ahead of the elections says. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an explosive chargesheet against in the Bhima Koregaon case. It has exposed the nexus between the naxalites and their sympathisers in the urban areas.

Top officials tell OneIndia that the naxalites would look to carry out a major strike during the Bihar Elections to avenge the action by the NIA.

Meanwhile, security agencies have been advised to enhance surveillance, especially in the naxal affected areas such as Gaya.

Following the report, security has been enhanced in Bihar. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address several rallies ahead of the elections.

Bihar goes to polls in three phases. The first phase of polls will take place on October 28, while the second and third will be held on November 3 and 7. Counting will take place on November 10.