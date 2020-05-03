  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Navy thanks 'corona warriors', showers petals on Goa hospitals

    By PTI
    |

    Panaji, May 3: A helicopter of the Indian Navy showered petals on two medical facilities in Goa on Sunday as a mark of respect for the dedication and commitment of health workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

    Navy thanks corona warriors, showers petals on Goa hospitals

    State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the Navy's gesture would boost the morale of the health staff. The helicopter dropped flower petals on the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) building at Bambolim near here in North Goa district, and the specially-designated COVID-19 hospital at Margao in South Goa district.

    Rane, who was present in a open area next to the GMCH building along with health workers when the helicopter showered petals, appreciated the "heartening gesture" and said it was an emotional and encouraging step.

    "We salute our prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji for this heartwarming gesture of felicitating the frontline workers in our fight against #COVID19," Rane later tweeted.

    "A moment of pride and honour for me today to stand beside our Coronawarriors viz, frontline workers, @indiannavy, @IndiaCoastGuard and armed Forces waiting for the flypast to thank all our Coronawarriors who fought relentlessly against #Coronavirus," he said in another tweet.

    More NAVY News

    Read more about:

    navy coronavirus goa

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X