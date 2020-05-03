Navy thanks 'corona warriors', showers petals on Goa hospitals

By PTI

Panaji, May 3: A helicopter of the Indian Navy showered petals on two medical facilities in Goa on Sunday as a mark of respect for the dedication and commitment of health workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the Navy's gesture would boost the morale of the health staff. The helicopter dropped flower petals on the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) building at Bambolim near here in North Goa district, and the specially-designated COVID-19 hospital at Margao in South Goa district.

Rane, who was present in a open area next to the GMCH building along with health workers when the helicopter showered petals, appreciated the "heartening gesture" and said it was an emotional and encouraging step.

"We salute our prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji for this heartwarming gesture of felicitating the frontline workers in our fight against #COVID19," Rane later tweeted.

"A moment of pride and honour for me today to stand beside our Coronawarriors viz, frontline workers, @indiannavy, @IndiaCoastGuard and armed Forces waiting for the flypast to thank all our Coronawarriors who fought relentlessly against #Coronavirus," he said in another tweet.