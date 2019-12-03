Navy drives away Chinese 'spy' vessel from Indian waters

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 03: The Indian Navy drove away Chinese vessel a few weeks ago, which may have been indulging in spying activities against India near the Port Blair region in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Chinese Research Vessel Shi Yan 1 was forced to leave the area as it had not sought permission to come there.

Reacting to the development during a press conference, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said anyone operating in "our region, will have to notify the Indian Navy".

India is of the view that the Chinese vessel was being used to spy on the Indian activities in the Indian Ocean Region, ANI reported quoting sources.

As per the laws, foreign nations are not allowed to carry out research activities in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Therefore, the Indian Navy warship which was sent to monitor the Chinese vessel cautioned it and signalled it to move out of the Indian waters.