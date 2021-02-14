Mumbai: Navy divers slither down from chopper with sniffer dogs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Feb 14: The Indian Navy on Saturday carried out a maiden exercise of slithering down from a helicopter with explosive-sniffing dogs.

"Clearance divers of Western Naval Command slithered down from a naval helicopter to an offshore platform with two explosive sniffing dogs Minki and Mukti as a part of simulated bomb threat," the Navy said on Twitter.

"Such exercise is regularly carried out but this time it was done with canines as well. The dogs slithered down with their trainers and completed the exercise," said an official of the Western Naval Command.