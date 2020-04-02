Navy develops Rs 1,000 infrared-based temperature sensor to fight against coronavirus

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Apr 02: Indian Navy's Naval Dockyard in Mumbai has designed and developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor for screening of personnel to scale up production of the instrument at a less cost.

The handheld sensor gun to screen personnel at the entry gates of the yard is expected to reduce the load on security guards at the gate of the Naval dockyard.

The Navy said the sensor gun has been manufactured under Rs 1,000 using in-house resources.

Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed & developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market): Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/aDgcXxKLcF — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

The 285-year-old Naval Dockyard of the Western Naval Command (WNC) has an average influx of around 20,000 personnel entering its premises every day.

The Navy said the decision to develop a sensor was done because of the scarcity of temperature guns in market due to the pandemic.

The Navy said, to overcome the scarcity and requirement of large numbers, Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) has designed and developed its own handheld IR based temperature sensor with accuracy of 0.02 degree Celsius.

The Navy added that with the manufacturing cost less than Rs 1,000, the dockyard is capable to scale up production of the temperature sensor guns if required.