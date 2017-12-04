Navy Day 2107: PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Indian naval personnel on the occasion of Navy Day 2017. "On Navy Day, greetings to all navy personnel and their families," Modi tweeted.

Navy Day in India is observed on 4 December every year to celebrate the achievements and role of the naval force. The Indian Navy is the marine branch of the Indian Armed Forces and is led by the President of India as Commander-in-Chief. The Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhosle of the 17th century is considered as "Father of the Indian Navy".

Navy Day in India is celebrated to commemorate the courageous attack on the Karachi harbor during the Indo-Pakistan war (on 4 December 1971) by the Indian Naval Missile boats as well as to reverence all the martyrs of that war. Recently a movie was also released in the name "The Ghazi Attack" that is about the Indian Navy's brave attack on Pakistan's Submarine Ghazi during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

On the occasion of Navy Day, award-winning innovations by the force will be on display at the "Innovation Pavilion" put up at the Navy House in New Delhi. These include the innovations by Indian Naval Ships 'Kuthar' and 'Vikramaditya', which have been selected as the winner and runner-up respectively in the 'Operational Units' category.

The innovations by the Weapons Electronic Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) and Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi were selected as the winner and runner-up respectively in the 'Shore Establishments' category.