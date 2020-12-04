YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Navy Day 2020: PM Modi lauds Indian Navy, says it fearlessly protects coasts

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need.

    narendra modi

    "Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India's rich maritime tradition over centuries," he said in a tweet.

    India celebrates Navy Day on December 4 every year to commemorate the achievements of Indian Navy and remember the valour of bravehearts who launched a naval strike on Karachi harbour during 1971's Indo-Pakistan war under Operation Trident.

    Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police shuts Singhu, Safiabad borders; diverts traffic from Mukarba

    It was on this day that the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar as part of the Operation Trident in the Indo-Pak war, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel.

    The Indian Navy conducted the operation on the intervening night of December 4 and 5, inflicting heavy damage on Pakistani vessels and facilities.

    The Indian side did not suffer any damage or report any casualty during the mission making Operation Trident one of the most successful operations conducted by the Indian Navy. Whereas, Pakistan lost a minesweeper, a destroyer, a cargo vessel carrying ammunition, and fuel storage tanks in Karachi.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi indian navy

    Story first published: Friday, December 4, 2020, 9:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X