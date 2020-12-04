Navy Day 2020: PM Modi lauds Indian Navy, says it fearlessly protects coasts

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need.

"Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India's rich maritime tradition over centuries," he said in a tweet.

India celebrates Navy Day on December 4 every year to commemorate the achievements of Indian Navy and remember the valour of bravehearts who launched a naval strike on Karachi harbour during 1971's Indo-Pakistan war under Operation Trident.

It was on this day that the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar as part of the Operation Trident in the Indo-Pak war, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel.

The Indian Navy conducted the operation on the intervening night of December 4 and 5, inflicting heavy damage on Pakistani vessels and facilities.

The Indian side did not suffer any damage or report any casualty during the mission making Operation Trident one of the most successful operations conducted by the Indian Navy. Whereas, Pakistan lost a minesweeper, a destroyer, a cargo vessel carrying ammunition, and fuel storage tanks in Karachi.