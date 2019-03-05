Navy chief Admiral Lanba warns of sea-borne terror attack

New Delhi, Mar 05: Amid escalated tensions at all fronts with Pakistan, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Tuesday warned about terrorists being trained to carry out attacks even via sea route.

Addressing a gathering of global experts from defence sector and diplomats at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue, ''The Indo-Pacific region has witnessed multiple forms of terrorism in recent years and few countries in this part of the world have been spared by this cause,'' Navy chief Amiral Sunil Lanba said.

The global nature that terrorism has acquired in the recent times has further enhanced the scope of this threat, he said.

India, however, faces a "far more serious" version of terrorism, the Navy chief said.

"We recently had the extremist attack in Jammu and Kashmir about three weeks ago. This violence was perpetrated by extremists aided and abetted by a State that seeks to destabilise India," the Navy chief said.

"We also have reports of terrorists being trained to carry out operations in various modus operandi, including through the medium of the sea," he added.

On February 14, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, killing 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.