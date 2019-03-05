  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening brief:
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Navy chief Admiral Lanba warns of sea-borne terror attack

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Amid escalated tensions at all fronts with Pakistan, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Tuesday warned about terrorists being trained to carry out attacks even via sea route.

    Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba
    Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba

    Addressing a gathering of global experts from defence sector and diplomats at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue, ''The Indo-Pacific region has witnessed multiple forms of terrorism in recent years and few countries in this part of the world have been spared by this cause,'' Navy chief Amiral Sunil Lanba said.

    The global nature that terrorism has acquired in the recent times has further enhanced the scope of this threat, he said.

    Also Read | Digvijaya Singh faces backlash for terming Pulwama terror attack an accident

    India, however, faces a "far more serious" version of terrorism, the Navy chief said.

    "We recently had the extremist attack in Jammu and Kashmir about three weeks ago. This violence was perpetrated by extremists aided and abetted by a State that seeks to destabilise India," the Navy chief said.

    "We also have reports of terrorists being trained to carry out operations in various modus operandi, including through the medium of the sea," he added.

    On February 14, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, killing 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

    More sunil lanba NewsView All

    Read more about:

    sunil lanba pakistan india

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue