Navratri 2020: List of 9 colours per day and their significance

Day 1 October 17 - Red

This day is known as Pratipada, associated with Shailaputri, an incarnation of Parvati. Shailaputri is considered to be the direct incarnation of Mahakali. The color of the day is red, which represents strength, peace and calm.

Day 2: October 18 - Blue

On Dwitiya, Goddess Brahmacharini, another incarnation of Parvati, is worshiped. Depicted as walking bare feet and holding a japamala and kamandal in her hands, Parvati symbolizes bliss and calm. Blue color depicts tranquility yet strong energy.

Day 3: October 19 - Yellow

Tritiya commemorates the worship of Chandraghanta, the name derived from the fact that after marrying Shiva, Parvati adorned her forehead with the ardhachandra. She is the embodiment of beauty and is also symbolic of bravery. Yellow is the color of the third day, which is a vivacious color and can pep up everyone's mood.

Day 4: October 20 - Green

Chaturthi commemorates Goddess Kushmanda. Goddess Kushmanda associated with the endowment of vegetation on earth and hence, the color of the day is Green. She is depicted as having eight arms and sits on a Tiger.

Day 5: October 21 - Grey

Skandamata, the goddess worshiped on Panchami, is the mother of Skanda (or Kartikeya). The color of Grey is symbolic of the transforming strength of a mother when her child is confronted with danger. She is depicted riding a ferocious lion, having four arms and holding her baby.

Day 6: October 22 - Orange

On this day Katyayana is worshipped. Katyayana is an incarnation of Durga and is shown to exhibit courage which is symbolized by the color Orange. Known as the warrior goddess, she is considered one of the most violent forms of Devi. In this avatar, Kātyāyanī rides a lion and has four hands.

Day 7: October 23 - White

The seventh day is or saptami commemorates the most ferocious form of Goddess Durga. It is believed that Parvati removed her fair skin to kill the demons Sumbha and Nisumbha. The color of the day is White. On Saptami, the Goddess appears in a white color attire with a lot of rage in her fiery eyes, her skin turns black.

The white color portrays prayer and peace and ensures the devotees that the Goddess will protect them from harm.

Day 8: October 24 - Pink

Mahagauri symbolizes intelligence and peace. The color associated with this day is Pink which depicts optimism.

Day 9: October 25 - Light Blue

On the last day of the festival, Navami, people pray to Siddhidhatri. Sitting on a lotus, Siddhidhatri is believed to possess and bestows all types of Siddhis. Here she has four hands. Also known as SriLakshmi Devi. The light blue color of the day portrays an admiration towards nature's beauty.