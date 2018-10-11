Now, Domino's outlets in Gujarat goes all-vegetarian

Ahmedabad, Oct 11: Yes, non-vegetarian pizza-lovers, you read that right. American fast food giant Domino's Pizza has decided to go all-vegetarian way. They cleared off non-vegetarian pizzas from its menus in Gujarat citing reasons that the state is a market where customers prefer to eat at restaurants that do not serve meat. The decision came into force from October 2.

According to reports, the pizza restaurant chain has been changing its menu to offer only pure vegetarian pizzas during Navratri season since 2015 across the country, but the conversion is going to continue this time in Gujarat.

The American pizza chain decided to give vegetarian-only menu a try during the Navratri season for the first time back in 2015.

In several cities across Gujarat, the sudden decision of the outlet to go vegetarian has left the customers disappointed, with most of them venting out on social media platforms. The company executives, however, are forthcoming about the decision.

The outlets in Vadodara, like outlets in other cities of the state, have put up green dots on doors and boards indicating that they serve only 'lacto-vegetarian' food as required by the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Act.

Domino's has 75 outlets across Gujarat. The pizza chain first decided to temporarily discontinue serving non-vegetarian pizzas during Navratri in 2015. According to a regional executive, who did not wish to be named, the decision saw a surge in sales that year. The executive also added that Gujarat has proven to be a market of mostly vegetarian customers.