  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Navjot Singh Sidhu on steroid medication after 'continuous' speech damages vocal cords

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 13: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been put on steroid medication and injections due to continuous speech damaging his vocal cords.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu's office issued a statement that at the moment Sidhu is under the medication and in process of a quick recovery to return-back to campaigning at the earliest.

    Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu
    Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Sidhu was last seen while he was campaigning for the Congress in Indore. He said Congress was the party of Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi and had fought for the Independence of India from British rule.

    Now, Sidhu likens PM Modi to a bride who makes less Rotis, but jingles bangles more

    "Congress is the party that gave freedom to the country; it is the party of Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi. They gave us freedom from the white and the people of Indore will free this country from 'Kale Angrez' (black Britishers)," Sidhu said.

    Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) had issued a fresh notice to him for violating the poll code with his "objectionable comments" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    EC also barred Sidhu in April from campaigning in connection with ongoing Lok Sabha polls, for 72 hours.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU News

    Read more about:

    navjot singh sidhu lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue