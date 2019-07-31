Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to be next Delhi Congress Chief

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 31: Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be appointed as the next Delhi Congress Chief, as suggested by media reports. It is also learnt that Navjot Singh Sidhu is one of the top contenders in the race for Delhi unit Chief in Congress.

    According to the reports, after the demise of Sheila Dikshit, Congress believes that Sidhu's brilliant oratory skills and can help Congress in the National Capital and the party high command wants to put Sidhu's skills to 'good use'.

    File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu
    Earlier, Sidhu had sent his resignation as Punjab Cabinet minister to the chief minister's residence after he claimed having sent it to the Congress president on June 10. He made public his resignation by posting it on his Twitter profile.

    Last month, Sidhu was stripped of his portfolios of Local Bodies, Tourism and Culture ministries after he skipped a cabinet meeting. Sidhu then took a swipe at Amarinder in a press conference saying that he "cannot be taken for granted" and he is only "answerable to the people of Punjab".

    Sidhu was assigned the power portfolio in the reshuffle but even a month later the cricketer-turned-politician didn't assume charge. The CM has been chairing meets in the power department in Sidhu's absence.

    Former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit who was Delhi Congress chief passed away at a private hospital in the Capital. Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister of Delhi for 15 years and possibly one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the Congress who served three terms from 1998-2013.

    Dikshit had played a decisive role in the three-term Congress government in Delhi. She had managed to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for consecutive terms, but lost power to the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal in December 2013.

    It should be now noted that if Navjot Singh Sidhu is appointed as the Delhi Congress chief, will his brilliant oratory skills help the Delhi Congress.?

