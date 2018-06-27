English

Naveen Patnaik supports Modi's 'One Nation One Poll' proposal

    Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik announced his party's support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation One Poll' proposal-simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

    Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to Dr. Justice BS Chauhan, Law Commission of India, expressing his views ahead of the Law Commission's two-day meeting from July 7 in New Delhi with political parties and other stakeholders on holding simultaneous elections.

    He posted a copy of the letter on Twitter, saying, " Elections are essential in democracy. We are elected to work for the people.When elections are held throughout the year, It affects the development works. Therefore we support the suggestion of PM Narendra Modi for simultaneous elections. This will serve the country well."

    Assembly polls in Odisha have been held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election since 2004.

    In April, Law Commission internal working paper recommended holding of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in two phases beginning 2019. The second phase of simultaneous polls can take place in 2024, the document states. The document has proposed amending the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act to shorten or extend the terms of state legislative assemblies to effect the move.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 11:14 [IST]
