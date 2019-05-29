Naveen Patnaik set to take oath as Odisha CM for 5th term today

  • search
    Bhubaneswar, May 29: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and the Chief Minister-designate Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister of the state for the fifth time in a row today.

    Along with him, a twenty-member council of ministers will also take oath in a swearing-in ceremony at the IDCO exhibition ground in Bhubaneswar at 10:30 AM.

    Several senior leaders, who were ministers in the previous government, are likely to be re-inducted into the council of ministers again. They include Ashok Chandra Panda, Pratap Jena, Sushant Singh, Bikram Keshari Arukh, Prafulla Mallick and Niranjan Pujari.

    Sushant Singh, who was Energy Minister in the previous government, confirmed that he received a phone call to take oath as minister on Wednesday.

    Former ministers Ranendra Pratap Swain and Padmanav Behera are also likely to be in the new team.

    Tukuni Sahu, Padmini Dian, Sameer Dash, Naba Kishore Das, Dibyashankar Mishra, Jagannath Saraka, Jyotiprakash Mishra, Raghunandan Das and Tusharkanti Behera are likely to be first-time ministers.

    Sahu said she received a phone call from Mr Patnaik about her induction in the council of ministers.

    Former minister Surya Narayan Patro will be nominated for the Speaker's post while former minister Pramila Mallick will be appointed as the Government Chief Whip, said sources.

    Patnaik was chosen as the leader by the newly elected MLAs at a meeting at the party headquarters here.

    

    

    

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 8:44 [IST]
    
