Naveen Patnaik sees five-fold rise in wealth, but only 25,000 cash in hand

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Bhubaneswar, Mar 21: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is seeking to return to power for the fifth consecutive time, owns assets worth over Rs. 63.87 crore but has only Rs. 25,000 cash in hand.

His car - an Ambassador of 1980 model is valued at around Rs. 8905, as per an affidavit submitted by Patnaik along with his nomination for the coming assembly election from Hinjili seat.

The chief minister filed his papers at Chhatrapur on Wednesday.

The assets worth over Rs. 63.87 crore owned by Patnaik include movable properties of Rs. 2326554.52 and immovable inherited properties valued at over Rs. 636415261, according to the affidavit.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik files nomination from Hinjili

The immovable properties include those owned by Mr Patnaik jointly with his brother and sister.

Patnaik has shown his total annual income as Rs. 21,17,223 in his Income Tax return for 2017-18. In 2016-17 and 2015-16, his annual income stood at Rs. 14,84,617 and Rs. 12,96,944 respectively.

The sources of his income are bank interest and salary, the affidavit said.

The BJD supremo has two bank accounts with the Bank of India branch and at the SBI, Parliament branch in New Delhi which have Rs. 6,52,378. He has Rs. 6,50,648 in his bank account here and only Rs. 1730 in his account in the Delhi bank.

Patnaik possesses jewellery weighing 45.770 gram worth about Rs. 2,12,252.

The BJD president has shown a farm land and building at Tikri Khera in Faridabad. The total area of the land is 22.7 acres which has a current market value of Rs. 10,75,51,071.

In addition, Patnaik owns two-third share of Naveen Niwas, his house and 50 per cent share of a property situated at APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi.

While the market value of Naveen Niwas, which is spread over 2.133 acres, was around Rs. 9.52 crore on August 18, 2017, the approximate value of the property on 1111.19 sq meter land at APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi is Rs. 43,36,18,000, the affidavit said.

Patnaik has no pending criminal case in his name in any court, it added.

He is also contesting from Bijepur seat in Bargarh district.

PTI