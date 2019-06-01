Naveen Patnaik is the richest minister in Odisha

New Delhi, June 01: 8(38 per cent) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves in the Odisha assembly.

7(33 per cent) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Out of the 21 ministers, 13 (62 per cent) are crorepatis.

The average assets of 21 ministers analysed is Rs 7.34 crores.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Naveen Patnaik with assets worth Rs 63.87 crores.

A total of 8(38 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while 13 (62 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 80

Out of 21 ministers, 2 are women the report also states.