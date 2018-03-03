Naveed Jutt with Hizbul terrorists shows lines between terror groups are thinning

The surfacing of a new video that shows Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Naved Jutt with Hizbul Mujahideen operatives is an indicator that the lines between terror groups thinning.

Jutt it may be recalled had escaped from police custody recently when he was taken to a hospital for a medical check up.

The coming together of the three terror groups- Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen was seen as a desperate attempt to survive in the Valley.

It was in July 2017 that the three groups decided to come together and operate as one unit. The Hizbul Mujahideen was tasked with logistics and local recruitments while the Jaish and Lashkar-e-Tayiba would carry out attacks and raise funds.

The bosses of these groups held a meeting during the early part of 2017 and decided that they would need to come together in order to survive. They were taking this decision in the backdrop of the Indian Army going on the offensive in Kashmir.

Further, after a meeting with the top brass of the ISI, it was decided that they could succeed or survive the onslaught only if they worked as one unit. This meant they would wage united jihad in Kashmir.

training camp was set up in Deosai Park at Gilgit Baltistan where nearly 150 terrorists of the three groups were roped in. Each one of them trained under one roof and it was decided that they would be stronger if they pooled their resources.

As each of the terrorists had finished their training in batches, they were being launched into Kashmir in groups. The three terrorists who carried out the Sunjuwan attack were part of the Deosai camp and were launched into Kashmir a year back.

The ISI and the Pakistan army decided that they should not be sent into Kashmir through the west and north routes. It was decided that the infiltrations would take place through the Kargil and Drass sectors in Ladakh.

In all the attacks in recent times, be it Uri, Lethopora, Sunjuwan or the one at Srinagar, all three terror groups worked together. The Hizbul Mujahideen has always provided the logistics as it has more local terrorists. The Jaish and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba normally stage the attack as they have undergone intense training. An Intelligence Bureau official said that in the days to come all strikes would be a combined effort of the three groups. The officer noted that the combined operation would also give these terror groups an option to deny. Investigators would find it hard to pin the blame on one leader as it would be a joint effort.

