Naveed Jatt shot dead: Why killing this Lashkar terrorist is such a big deal

Srinagar, Nov 28: The killing of Naveed Jatt is a major success for the security forces. One of the most dreaded terrorists in the Valley was gunned down in an encounter at Badgam along with another terrorist.

A massive manhunt had been launched for him after he had shot noted journalist Shujaat Bukhari dead. He was the one who opened fire on the journalist, investigations showed.

He went by the alias Abu Hanzalla. He was part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and hailed from Pakistan. He was graded Category A++.

Jatt, according to the police was the person who opened fire on Bukhari on June 14 2018. The plan to kill the journalist was hatched in Pakistan by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

It may be recalled that in March, he had escaped from the SMHS hospital.

Jutt it may be recalled had escaped after attacking a police escort party on February 6 2018, when he was being taken for medical examination at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar.

Two police personnel were killed in the incident. The NIA found that it was a well planned criminal conspiracy. Investigation revealed that the accused conducted meetings in the Central Jail, Srinagar on different dates before the incident and a comprehensive plan was made to effect the escape Jatt.

As per the plan, the accused conducted a detailed recce of the SMHS Hospital as well as routes to be followed before and after the action. They also arranged vehicles and weapons to be used in execution of the plan. During investigation, accused the four persons mentioned in chargesheet were arrested.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that this is a major hit. Jatt's escape and breathed life into the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. He was constantly recruiting and posed an immense threat. For several months now, the local police, Army and the Intelligence Bureau worked on the leads, following which they were able to zero down on his location.

His death will be a major blow to the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, the officer also informed.

His death adds to the list of over 200 terrorists that have been killed in J&K this year. The Army has had several successful hits this year, especially at a time when Pakistan has upped the ante in Kashmir.