Navaratri 2018: Puja vidhi, Timing, Muhurat and importance of this festival

When is Navaratri 2018 celebrated?

The Navratri commences on the first day (pratipada) of the bright fortnight of the lunar month of Ashwin. The festival is celebrated for nine nights once every year during the beginning of October, although as the dates of the festival are determined according to the lunar calendar, the festival may be held for a day more or a day less.

How is Navratri 2018 celebrated?

Navratri or the festival of nine nights is celebrated with full fervor and enthusiasm in the Indian subcontinent. The festival is celebrated with devotion for a period of 10 days in India. Though the festival is of nine nights the festivity gets stretched top the tenth day. It is on the tenth day on which the idol of Goddess Durga is immersed in the holy water after worshipping. Different forms of the goddess are worshipped for nine days to enhance the physical, spiritual and mental well-being. As per the Hindu calendar Navaratri occurs during the month of Ashvin in the early autumn.

What is the importance of Navratri 2018?

Among the several festivals in India, Navratri has great importance. The festival signifies the victory of good over the evil and is celebrated with full enthusiasm. The nine days of Navratri are one of the most religious days as people forbid all unlawful practices and perform religious ceremonies. The festival of Navratri symbolizes the journey of humanness to divinity. The aim of celebrating this festival is to remind people of the real goals of human life and also make them understand the value of doing good and condemning evil.

Detailed Navratri 2018 calendar:

Pratipada (Navratri Day 1) Wednesday 10 October 2018

Dwitiya (Navratri Day 2) Thursday 11 October 2018

Tritiya (Navratri Day 3) Friday 12 October 2018

Chaturthi (Navratri Day 4) Saturday 13 October 2018

Panchami (Navratri Day 5) Sunday 14 October 2018

Sasthi (Navratri Day 6) Monday15 October 2018

Saptami (Navratri Day 7)Tuesday 16 October 2018

Ashtami (Navratri Day 8)Wednesday17 October 2018

Navami (Navratri Day 9) Thursday 18 October 2018

Dashami (Vijayadashami) Friday 19 October 2018