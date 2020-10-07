Natural gas marketing reforms approved: Highlights of today’s Cabinet meeting

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 07: The Union Cabinet today approved the revised cost of the Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project for Kolkata city.

Further the Cabinet also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining head of government for 20 years. The Cabinet said that he has improved standard of living of the common people by providing facilities such as housing, electricity among other things.

Here are the highlights of the Union Cabinet Meeting:

Cabinet approves revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project for Kolkata City and surrounding urban areas; Estimated completion cost of project is Rs. 8575 crore and target date of completion is December, 2021.

The total route length of the East-West Metro Corridor Project is 16.6 km consisting of 12 stations. The project will ease traffic congestion, enhance urban connectivity & provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of daily commuters.

As promised earlier to make Phoolbagan metro station functional by Durga Puja, we inaugurated the metro station on October 4: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

A Memorandum of Cooperation (MoU) has been signed with Japan for the exchange of knowledge and technology on cybersecurity & other cooperation.

Another MoU has been signed with Canada wherein Zoological Survey of India and the similar body in Canada have agreed upon bar-coding of faunal genome: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

We've also done ratification of Stockholm Convention. Seven chemicals that are hazardous to health & environment have been banned. India is giving out a positive message to world that we're also active in this area & we don't tolerate health & environmental hazard: Prakash Javadekar

Mask, social distancing & washing hands are the only weapons to remain safe, in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine. Public campaign to raise awareness about COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in all public places will start from tomorrow: Union Minister Prakash Javdekar

Our dependency on importing fossil fuels is decreasing. To make natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, Cabinet today approved a standardised E- bidding process. Guidelines will be made for E-bidding: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The government wants to provide energy to Indian consumers at an affordable price. For this, we want to provide energy through various sources like solar, bio-fuels, bio-gas, synthetic gas and many more: Dharmendra Pradhan

In a significant step to move towards gas based economy, Cabinet approves 'Natural Gas Marketing Reforms'; move aims to prescribe standard procedure to discover market price of gas to be sold in the market through a transparent and competitive process.