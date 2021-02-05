Nationwide serosurvey shows large population still vulnerable to COVID-19: ICMR

Why vaccine is a must in fight against Coronavirus? Dr Randeep Guleria explains

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 05: Over 21 percent of the population, aged 10 years and above, showed evidence of past exposure to COVID-19 in the ICMR's third national serosurvey, the government said on Thursday, noting that a large proportion of people are still vulnerable to the infection.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) third national serosurvey was conducted between 7 December last year and 8 January.

Presenting the findings of the survey, ICMR director Dr Balram Bhargava said 21.4 percent of the 28,589 people, aged 18 years and above, surveyed during the period showed evidence of past exposure to the coronavirus infection.

While 25.3 percent of children aged 10 to 17 years from the same number of surveyed population have had the disease, he said.

Statistically it was not different between doctors, nurses, field staff & paramedics, but it was highest among doctors and nurses with 26.6% as against the administrative staff which was 24.9%, Bhargava said.

The survey was conducted in the same 700 villages or wards in 70 districts in 21 states selected during the first and second rounds of the national serosurvey.

Earlier Dr. Bhargava said that according to the second sero survey report, urban slum and urban non-slum areas had higher SARS CoV 2 infection prevalence than that of rural areas.

"Since a large portion of the population is yet susceptible, prevention fatigue is to be avoided and 5T strategy (Test, Track, Trace, Treat & Technology) is to be adhered to," emphasised Dr Bhargava ICMR.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that 47 districts have not reported any new case of COVID-19 and 251 districts have not registered any new deaths in the last three weeks.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,80,455 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.13 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.