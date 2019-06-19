Nations which invest in strong judicial infrastructure will enjoy stability: CJI

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 19: The independence of the judiciary is soul of its functioning, Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said at a conference in Russia.

The CJI is leading a delegation from India at the two day conference of chief justices of members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. He was addressing the inaugural forum and spoke on the theme, " Steps to strengthen the independence of the judiciary."

He said that the people of every nation aspire for an independent judiciary and independence is the soul of a functional judiciary. He said that in India the executive and judiciary have enjoyed a healthy relationship of mutual respect.

He also asked the audience to ponder over ways to strengthen the institution's independence. Countries that support and invest in strong judicial infrastructure are more likely to have a stable government and administration.