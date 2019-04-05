  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 5: Today India celebrates National Maritime Day which is dedicated to country's glorious maritime history. It was on this day in 1919 when SS Loyalty, the first ship of the Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd, set sail for the United Kingdom from Mumbai (then British Bombay).

    This marks a crucial step for India shipping history as the sea routes then were controlled by the British. The day is being observed since 1964.

    The theme of the National Maritime Day 2019 celebrations is "Indian Ocean-An Ocean of opportunity". This day is celebrated to illustrate the awareness in supporting intercontinental commerce and the global economy as the most well-organized, safe and sound environmentally responsive approach of transporting goods from one corner to another corner of the world.

    In 2018, the theme of the occasion is 'Indian Shipping - An Ocean of opportunity'. On this day, awareness in supporting safe and environmentally sound commerce between continents across the world is stressed upon. An award called Varuna is conferred to those who have made an outstanding contribution to the Indian maritime sector on this day. Besides, those who have made distinguished achievements or made contributions to education and training in the sector are also awarded on the day.

