    National Investigation Agency to recruit 62 Sub Inspectors on deputation basis

    New Delhi, Mar 20: National Investigation Agency (NIA) inviting application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 62 Sub Inspectors on deputation basis. The candidate can apply from 12.03.2019 and before 12.04.2019.

    Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed a Bachelor's degree in any discipline or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

    Age Limit:
    Maximum Age Limit: 56 Years

    Salary Details: Rs. 9,300 - Rs. 1,12,400/-

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interview.

    Important Dates

    • Starting Date for Submission of Application: 12.03.2019
    • Last date for Submission of Application: 12.04.2019

    How To Apply :
    Applicants send their hard copies of the signed application Filled along with photocopies of ID proof, Proof of Date of Birth, Educational Certificates, Caste and attested copies of relevant documents should be sent to the following address by post.

    Address:
    SP(Adm), NIA HQ,
    Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road,
    New Delhi-110003

    Click here for notification:

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
