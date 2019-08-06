Abuse of executive power: Rahul Gandhi on repeal of Article 370

New Delhi, Aug 06: Breaking his silence on Article 370, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to question the BJP-led NDA government's move.

"National integration isn't furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land," he wrote.

"This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security," he added.

The government had on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Modi governments move to scrap Article 370 has left the Congress party a divided house.

Janardan Dwivedi, the Congress veteran and a Gandhi family loyalist quoted former socialist stalwart Ram Manohar Lohia to support the government's move on Article 370.

"My mentor Ram Manohar Lohia was against Article 370 from the start...My personal view is that this is a matter of national satisfaction. A mistake made during independence has been corrected, even if belatedly," Janardhan Dwivedi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Monday.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda, the son of former Haryanaa Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and considered a member of Team Rahul, tweeted, "My personal view is that there isn't a need to have Article 370 in the 21st century."

However, officially the Congress party remains against ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir.