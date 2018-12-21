National Herald Case: Delhi HC dismisses AJL's plea challenging eviction order

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 21: The Delhi High Court dismissed the petition filed by Associated Journals Limited challenging the eviction order of October 30 by land and development authority.

The Centre in its eviction order had mentioned a violation of lease conditions by the publisher of National Herald newspaper.

Justice Sunil Gaur, who was hearing the matter, had reserved his decision on November 22 on AJL's plea against the government's October 30 notice.

The court on the last date had asked the centre what the justification was to re-enter the premises now when the publication of National Herald has commenced.

The centre and the Land and Development Office (L&DO) had told the court that re-entry notice was issued as it had initiated the proceedings back in 2016 when no printing or publishing activity was going on.

(With PTI inputs)