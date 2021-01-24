YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    National Girl Child Day 2021: PM Modi hails accomplishments of nation's daughters in various fields

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 24: The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on National Girl Child Day on Sunday.

    India celebrates the National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the ministry of women and child development, every year on January 24.

    National Girl Child Day 2021: PM Modi hails accomplishments of nations daughters in various fields

    "On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields," Modi said in a tweet.

    PM Modi likely to address the World Economic Forum on 28th January; Xi Jinping among listed speakers

    The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity, he said.

    "Today is also a day to specially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity," the prime minister said in another tweet.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, January 24, 2021, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X