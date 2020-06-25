  • search
    National Emergency: Nirmala Sitharaman reminds people of atrocities made by Congress in 1975

    Chennai, June 25: BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday said that the "power hungry" Congress government took away the rights of the people by clamping emergency this day 45 years ago and when the very same party spoke on democracy it was anguishing.

    Recalling that the emergency came into effect in India on June 25, 1975, she said, it was promulgated by the "power hungry Congress party and they created a huge challenge for democracy by coming up with emergency." The emergency continued till March 21, 1977.

      Addressing BJP Tamil Nadu unit party workers via a virtual rally, she said, "People's rights were completely rejected. Why did the Congress party do it? It was hankering for power, it was for the sake of office. The law was broken and an emergency was declared."

      The emergency era witnessed several atrocities, she alleged and said several leaders from the ranks of opposition were jailed and the DMK government led by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was dismissed. A DMK leader, Mayor Chittibabu died unable to bear the torture in prison, she alleged.

      "That the Congress today has the guts to talk of democracy is anguishing," she said adding the DMK, however, joined hands with the Congress subsequently.

      She wondered what yardstick of democracy prompted the DMK to join hands with the Congress party. Also, she asked, "What right does the DMK have to raise questions on freedom of speech and democracy?"

      nirmala sitharaman congress tamil nadu

