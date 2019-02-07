National convention of minority: Rahul Gandhi once again challenges PM Modi for 10 minutes debate

New Delhi, Feb 7: Congress President Rahul Gandhi once again challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for debate with him for 10 minutes on stage, saying PM Modi is 'darpok' (coward) person.

Addressing the national convention of AICC Minority Department, Rahul Gandhi, said, " The institutions in India do not belong to any party, they belong to the country. To protect them is our responsibility. BJP thinks they are above the nation. In three months they will understand that nation is above them."

Talking abut Supreme Court judge's historic press conference in 2018, Rahul Gandhi asked, "What happens when Supreme Court judges come out and say we are not being allowed to work freedom?".

BJP has attacked every institution. They think themselves to be above Hindustan. They think that the nation is beneath them.

Be it about farmers, workers, poor people, or corruption, wherever you look, Congress workers have told Narendra Modi's truth about it. In 2019 Congress is going to defeat Modi and RSS

Commenting on PM Modi's When you see Mr. Modi's face today, you can see fear. He has realised that by dividing the nation he cannot govern the country, and people will remove him, if he does.

Debate on Rafale deal:

In January, It may be recalled that after initiating a debate on the Rafale deal in parliament, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to renew the opposition's demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the purchase of the 36 aircrafts.

Then, he also challenged PM Modi to a debate on the Rafale row, one-on-one.

"Give me 20 minutes," he said at a Press conference, the request directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who the Congress president has more than once today, alleged that he was hiding from the uncomfortable questions that he had posed.