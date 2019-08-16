National Award winner filmmaker Srijit Mukherji gets legal notice for ‘Gumnami Baba', film on Netaji

Kolkata, Aug 16: Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji gets notice from a lawyer on behalf of Debabrata Roy, asking Mukherji to refrain from portraying facts while depicting the story of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in the film 'Gumnami Baba', as per ANI report.

Earlier, after being criticized by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose over his upcoming film 'Gumnami Baba', filmmaker Srijit Mukherji said he will make the movie even if he is sent to jail.

Srijit's 'Gumnami Baba', the movie deals with a man who led the life of a reclusive Hindu saint in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh in the 1970s or 80s and was often rumoured to be Netaji himself in disguise, apparently, he came to be known as Gumnami Baba. Those who met him claimed he was none other than Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose reported death in a plane crash in 1945 is a mystery itself.

Bose's life has always been a subject of immense interest for filmmakers.

Netaji's family members claimed that terming Gumnami Baba as Netaji in disguise without any documentary or photographic evidence is a ''criminal offence''.

Undaunted by the claim, Srijit wrote on Tweeted "To answer your threat to gag me, I will stay in my country and make this film. If you drag me to court, I will borrow production design ideas from the court setting and make this film.''

The National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker wrote on his Twitter handle that Chandra Kumar Bose had "threatened to make me leave India" if he showed that "Gumnami Baba could have been Netaji".

West Bengal: Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji gets notice from a lawyer on behalf of his client one Debabrata Roy,asking Mukherji to refrain from misinterpreting facts while depicting the story of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in the film 'Gumnami Baba' — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

He added that there needed to be more "questions, discussions regarding Netaji's final days".

Mukherji added that a large section of the Bose family believes in a number of theories, including the one on Gumnami Baba.