Do you have no shame?: Amarinder Singh questions Arvind Kejriwal's support to farmers' protest

It appears third wave of COVID19 in Delhi is now ending: Arvind Kejriwal

'Nation with farmers, who all will you raid?’: Kejriwal asks Centre over IT raids on farm agents

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the centre for targeting Punjab's farm agent, known as arhtiyas, through income-tax raids and notices.

"The Centre is carrying out income tax raids against Punjab's businessmen who have been supporting the farmers' struggle. Harassing businessmen this way is wrong," Kejriwal tweeted tagging the screenshot of a newspaper.

"This is being done to weaken the farmers' movement. Today the entire nation is standing with the farmers. Who all will the Central government raid?" he asked.

The income tax raids were conducted on the premises of several big arhtiyas (commission agents) of Punjab within a span of just four days of issuing notices.

The commission agents or farm agents have reportedly been supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation against three new agricultural laws.