YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Nation with farmers, who all will you raid?’: Kejriwal asks Centre over IT raids on farm agents

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the centre for targeting Punjab's farm agent, known as arhtiyas, through income-tax raids and notices.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    "The Centre is carrying out income tax raids against Punjab's businessmen who have been supporting the farmers' struggle. Harassing businessmen this way is wrong," Kejriwal tweeted tagging the screenshot of a newspaper.

    "This is being done to weaken the farmers' movement. Today the entire nation is standing with the farmers. Who all will the Central government raid?" he asked.

    The income tax raids were conducted on the premises of several big arhtiyas (commission agents) of Punjab within a span of just four days of issuing notices.

    The commission agents or farm agents have reportedly been supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation against three new agricultural laws.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Sunday, December 20, 2020, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X