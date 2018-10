Nation remembers Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary today

New Delhi, Oct 31: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

"Remembering Dadi (grandma) today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"Today we honour... the first female Prime Minister of India and one of the strongest leaders our country has seen," the Congress party said.

"Through her premiership, our nation saw great victory, incredible development and most importantly upliftment of all sections of society," the party tweeted.

On October 31, 1984, two of Indira Gandhi's bodyguards -- Satwant Singh and Beant Singh -- gunned her down at her 1, Safdarjung Road residence here.