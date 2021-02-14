We are proud of our security forces: PM Modi pays homage to Pulwama martyrs in Chennai

Nation proud of Indian diaspora in the Gulf: PM Modi

Kochi, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached out to the Indian diaspora in the Gulf, particularly a large number of Keralites working there, saying the country is proud of them and assured them of his government''s full support.

Referring to the plight of Indians who were languishing in jails in the Gulf countries, the Prime Minister, while addressing a programme after inaugurating various infrastructure projects here, said governments of many gulf nations have over the last few years released several such Indians aftet the intervention of his government.

"Our government will always speak up for such people", Modi said.

The Prime Minister thanked the governments of various gulf nations for their sensitive approach on this subject.

"The Gulf kingdoms responded to my personal appeals and took special care of our community", he said.

Recalling his previous visits to the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Bahrain, the Prime Minister said he had shared meals and interacted with them. Modi said India is proud of its diaspora in the Gulf. He said over 50 lakh Indians who were stranded in foreign countries due to COVID-19 pandemic had come back home under the ''Vande Bharat Mission.''

"Many of them were from Kerala. It was our government''s honour to serve them at such a sensitive time", Modi said. The PM said the Gulf countries are giving priority to the return of Indians to the region.

"We''ve set up air bubbles to facilitate that process. Indians working in the gulf should know they have full support of our government", Modi said.