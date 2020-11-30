Nation giving befitting reply to expansionist forces, says PM Modi at Dev Deepawali Mahostav

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Varanasi, Nov 30: The Prime Minister lit a diya (earthen lamp) on Varanasi's Raj Ghat, after which 16 lakh diyas were lighted across both sides of Ganga. PM also witnessed the grand Light and Sound Show.

Addressing at Dev Deepawali Mahotsav in Varanasi, the Prime Minister said,''No matter how much things have changed due to COVID19 none can change the 'Urja', Bhakti' and 'Shakti' of Kashi. ''

''The statuette of the Annapurna deity which was stolen over 100 years ago, is now on its way back here. It is a matter of great fortune that 'Mata Annapurna' will come back to her original home. Statues of our deities are part of our priceless legacy, '' he also said.

PM Modi continues his outreach to farmers, says new farm laws have given farmers freedom from middlemen. "People of Kashi are like Shiva and Devi. Today, these lamps are also lit for those who have surrendered their life for the country. I salute our security forces," says PM Modi.

On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, I pay my tributes to all those who have laid their lives for the nation. The nation is giving a befitting reply to the expansionist forces, those trying to infiltrate into India or be it those trying to break the country from within: PM Modi.

"When development work started for Kashi, the protesters protested only for the sake of protest. When Kashi had decided that Vishwanath Corridor would be built till Baba's court, the protesters had said a lot about it too. But today the glory of Kashi is being revived by the grace of Baba. Centuries ago, the direct connection of Baba's court to Maa Ganga is being re-established," says PM Modi.

"Today, we talk about reforms, but in society and order, Guru Nanak Dev himself was the biggest symbol of reforms. We have also seen that when there are changes in the society and the national interest, the voices of unintentional opposition definitely arise. But when the significance of those reforms comes to the fore, everything goes well. This is the lesson we get from the life of Guru Nanak Devji", says PM Modi.

"Just as river Ganga flows in this city of Kashi magnificently, development will also continue here for years to come, I take this promise with me as I go back to Delhi," said PM Modi as he signs off with 'Har Har Mahadev' chant.