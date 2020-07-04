Nation first: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers at 4.30 pm

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the BJP workers today in a programme called the Seva hi Sangathan. The interaction would take place at 4.40 pm today.

The Prime Minister said that for the BJP workers, the nation comes first. In these challenging times, our karyakartas or workers have been working tirelessly across India, helping those in need. I will be discussing these works and the way ahead during the interaction, the PM also said.

It may be recalled that the PM had visited Ladakh on Friday. He interacted with the soldiers and also took stock of the situation amidst the tense stand off with China. He visited the hospital, where the soldiers injured in the Galwan Valley clash are lodged.