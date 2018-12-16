  • search
    Nation celebrates Vijay Diwas to mark India's victory over Pak in 1971 war

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The nation celebrates Vijay Diwas today to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war. Rich tributes are being paid to the Martyrs who laid down their lives during the war. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with three Service chiefs will pay tributes to the Martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

    Nation celebrates Vijay Diwas to mark India's victory over Pak in 1971 war.ANI Image

    On this day in 1971, the chief of the Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93 thousand troops, had surrendered unconditionally to the allied forces consisting of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini, led by Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka after their defeat in the Liberation War.

    The end of the war also resulted in subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh. Special programmes are also being organised at the headquarters of the Eastern Command at the Fort William in Kolkata to celebrate the day. Led by parliamentarian Ms. Quazi Rosy, a 72-member delegation of war veterans and Mukti Jodhas from the neighbouring country are taking part in Vijay Diwas celebrations.

    President Ram Nath Kovind said, on Vijay Diwas, the nation remembers with gratitude the Armed Forces who defended the nation and upheld universal values of human liberty in 1971. In a tweet, he said, in particular, the nation pays tribute to those who lost their lives in that valiant effort.

    PM Narendra Modi remembered the indomitable spirit of the brave soldiers who fought in 1971. Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured our country is safe. Their service will always inspire every Indian.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 16, 2018, 12:04 [IST]
