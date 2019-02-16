Nation bids tearful adieu as bodies of CRPF soldiers reach homes

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 16: Amid anger and tears, thousands gathered to pay tributes to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack. People, with their tears in their eyes, stood on roads with flowers and national flags as the coffins arrived.

In one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus which was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.

In Dehradun, a large crowd bade a tearful farewell to Mohan Lal on Saturday as the mortal remains of the CRPF ASI killed in the Pulwama terror attack were consigned to flames with full state honours at Haridwar's Kharkhari cremation ground on the banks of the Ganga.

The funeral pyre was lit by Lal's sons -- Shankar Raturi and Ram Prasad Raturi -- as hundreds of people watched.

In Punjab, People bid a tearful adieu to 26-year-old Kulwinder Singh, who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack, as his mortal remains were consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village Rauli in the Nurpur Bedi area here on Saturday. The funeral pyre was lit by Kulwinder's father Darshan Singh. Kulwinder, who was a constable in the CRPF, is survived by his father and mother.

In UP, the body of Ajit Kumar Azad was received by his family members at around 7 am. The 35-year-old, who is survived by two daughters and a wife, was fondly remembered by everyone. Neighbours and people from Unnao had also gathered to express their solidarity with the family.

The funeral will take place at Ganga ghat, 15 km from his home, with full state honours.

In Varanasi too, people had gathered to pay tribute to Ramesh Yadav, whose body was brought to his native village Tofapur in Varanasi around 8:30 am. With national flags in their hands, people prayed for the fallen soldier.

The body of CRPF personnel Rohitash Lamba was also brought to his home in Govindpura in Jaipur around 8:40 am. People from the city were united with the soldier's family in the emotional time.

In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, Leader of opposition in state assembly Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, several state ministers and leader of political parties laid floral wreath on the mortal remains of slain CRPF personnel.

The last rites of jawans will be performed today at their respective native villages in Patna and Bhagalpur district with full state honours. Special chopper would carry the coffins of CRPF personnel.