Nasal booster shots against COVID-19 likely to begin next week

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: The use of Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine against COVID-19 has been recommended as a booster for adults by India's expert panel.

While Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the parliament about the same, reports said that the rollout could happen next week.

The vaccine which is called iNCOVACC was approved by the country's drugs regulator and is seen as an additional tool in the fight against COVID-19. The experts feel that it would give the much needed immunity in the nose, the site where COVID-19 first takes hold. It would also help overcome hesitancy around the booster doses.

Mandaviya said in the Rajya Sabha that India is future ready a basket of vaccines and the expert committee has approved the nasal vaccine. Since it is a nasal vaccine there is no need to be jabbed, he also said. Just a drop in your nose and you are secured, Mandaviya also said.

The report while citing a member of the national technical advisory council on immunisation said that the data was robust for them to make the recommendation. He however said that no data has been disclosed publicly, unlike the practice with the other vaccines.

According to the data analysed by Hindustan Times, nearly 719 million the 940 million adults are yet to take the booster shot. Around 75 million have not even taken the second dose, the report added.

In case there is a sudden rush for these pending doses there are adequate number of doses to be distributed among the states, the report said while quoting a health ministry official.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting and urged officials to take steps to encourage people to take their third doses, especially if they are vulnerable due to other illness or are of old age.

Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2022, 9:10 [IST]