    NASA astronaut shares striking 'ring of fire' Solar Eclipse 2020 images from space

    By
    |

    Washington, June 24: Out of the two solar eclipses that will be observed this year, one took place today on June 21 and was visible in India until 3:04 pm. It was also visible in parts of Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia.

    The astronauts on the International Space Station spotted the dramatic event as the moon's shadow passed over Earth's surface.

    NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy shared a collection of wild photos on Sunday showing the moon's shadow darkening Earth below.

    NASA releases striking ring of fire Solar Eclipse 2020 images from space

    "Super cool view of the Annular Solar Eclipse, which passed by our starboard side as we flew over China this morning," Cassidy wrote. He used the occasion to also wish all the dads in the world a happy Father's Day.

    It should be noted that the 'ring of fire' or annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth.

    Japan's Himawari-8 satellite and Europe's Meteosat-8 each followed the moon's shadow across Asia and Africa.

