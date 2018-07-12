Narrow miss for 330 passengers as two IndiGo planes avert mid-air collision

For Quick Alerts
Mumbai, July 12: A mid-air collision between two IndiGo aircraft was averted over Bengaluru airspace on Tuesday, according to reports on Thursday. All the passengers on board were de-boarded safely.
In February, a mid-air disaster was averted in the Mumbai airspace when a Vistara aircraft came perilously close to an Air India plane, prompting the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to launch a probe.
On February 7, the Vistara's UK 997 Pune-bound aircraft from Delhi, carrying 152 passengers, was just 100 feet away from the Air India's AI 631 flight for Bhopal which had 109 passengers on board.
