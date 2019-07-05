'Nari tu Narayani': Women get boost in Budget 2019

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 05: Invoking Swami Vivekananda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated that India's tradition is steeped in "Nari tu Narayani" (the woman is a goddess). She recalled Swamiji's words to his mentor and guru, Sree Ramkrishna Deb, that "there is no chance of welfare in the world unless the condition of women in India is improved."

Presenting the asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has always supported "women entrepreneurship through several schemes".

Announcing a new initiative by the government, the Finance Minister said that the "government proposes to expand Women self-help group (SHG) interest subvention programme to all districts in the country".

"one woman in each SHG will be made eligible for loan up to Rs 1 lakh under the Modi government's Mudra scheme," she further announced.

Sitharaman hailed increased women participation, saying, "The turnout of women in Lok Sabha election was at par with men...even today there is record number 78 women members of Parliament in the House."