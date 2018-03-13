Naresh Agrawal 'regrets' his derogatory remark on Jaya Bachchan

BJP leader Naresh Agrawal, who had embarrassed the party with his sexist remark on actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan, on Tuesday said he "regrets" for his comment "if it has hurt anyone". Agrawal, who joined the BJP yesterday, had insulted Bachchan by saying that he disapproved being compared with those working in films.

"Agar meri kisi baat se kisi ko thes pahuchi hai toh main khed vyakt karta hun (If any of my comments have hurt anyone then i regret it)," Agrawal told reporters today.

When specifically asked if he was apologising for his comment, he quipped, "Khed shabd ka matlab aap samajhte hain? (Do you understand the meaning of regret?)".

Minutes after he joined the BJP, Agrawal on Monday was at the centre of a storm after saying he joined the party because he was bypassed for "somebody who danced and worked in films" referring to Jaya Bachchan. Agrawal drew sharp criticism from the BJP including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who said his remarks were "improper and unacceptable".

"I was equated with those working in films... I was rejected for those who dance in films, work in films. I found it improper," he said.

[Sushma Swaraj ticks off Naresh Agarwal for derogatory comments on Jaya Bachchan]

The former SP MP was perhaps aiming his guns at Mulayam Singh Yadav for nominating Bachchan to the Rajya Sabha but ended up embarrassing BJP. Agarwal said his son Nitin, an MLA from Hardoi, will vote for BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Reacting to Naresh Agarwal's comment on Bachchan, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that BJP should take action against him.

OneIndia News

